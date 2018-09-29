Uttar Pradesh: Man killed by police in Lucknow, victim's wife wants Yogi to answer

Lucknow, Sep 29: Two police personnel have been booked section 302 IPC on Saturday in connection with alleged murder of a man in Lucknow. A person identified as Vivek Tiwari was allegedly shot at by police personnel and later succumbed to his injuries in Lohia Hospital on Friday.

Devendra Singh Negi, Director, Lohia Hospital, said, "Vivek Tiwari was brought for treatment after he was shot at by a police constable on Friday.

"This is a sad incident. A case of murder (section 302 IPC) has been registered against the two policemen. Stringent action will be taken," said Anand Kumar, UP ADG Law & Order.

"Post mortem report establishes a firearm injury from a bullet on the left side of the chin, viscera of the victim has preserved. Thorough investigation is being conducted to establish the sequence of events, added Anand Kumar.

Deceased Vivek Tiwari's uncle, Tilakraj Tiwari, who had served as a police inspector, said, " It's a clear case of murder. I've served as a police inspector,I know a person is never shot in the neck. Such an incident never occurred the way it has under Yogi government."

However, police constable Prashant Chaudhary, alleged that Vivek Tiwari tried to run car over him and tried t kill him, hence he fired at Vivek Tiwari in self-defence.

"At 2 am last night, I saw a suspicious car with its lights off, when I approached the car, the driver (Vivek Tiwari) tried to run over me thrice to kill me. I fired a bullet in self-defence, he then immediately took off from the spot," said Prashant Chaudhary.

#WATCH Kalpana Tiwari,wife of deceased Vivek Tiwari says,"Police had no right to shoot at my husband,demand UP CM to come here&talk to me." He was injured&later succumbed to injuries after a police personnel shot at his car late last night,on noticing suspicious activity #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/buJyDWts5n — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 29, 2018

