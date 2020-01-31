UPTET 2019 result date: Final answer key to be released today

Lucknow

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Jan 31: The UPTET 2019 result will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The exam was held on January 8 in the OMR based format. The exam was first scheduled to be held on December 22 but was postponed due to an internet lockdown. The preliminary answer keys were released on January 14.

It is now confirmed that the final answer keys would be released on January 31. The UPTET result would be declared a week later, that is on February 7, 2020. The results once declared will be available on updeled.gov.in.