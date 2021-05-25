YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone yass
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UPSSSC PET 2021 notification out; registration open till June 21

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 25: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Servaice Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Lucknow has released a notification for UP Preliminary Examination Test (PET) 2021. Interested candidates can register online for UP PET 2021 before 21 June 2021 on official website.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    UP PET Dates to remember

    Starting Date of Online Application: 25 May 2021

    Last Date of Online Application: 21 June 2021

    UP PET Date to be announced later

    UPSSSC PET Vacancy Details: Group C Posts

    UP PET Educational Qualification

    Candidate must have passed Class 10th from a recognised board.

    Intermediate, Bachelor's and Post-Graduation ben kept as an optional qualification.

    UP PET Age Limit: 18 to 40 years

    How to register for PET 2021

    • Go to UPPSC website uppsc.up.nic.in
    • Choose "Click here to Apply Advt. no.- 01-Exam/2021, Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)]-2021."
    • Click on "Apply" against "PRELIMINARY ELIGIBILITY TEST (PET)"
    • Select "Candidate Registration"
    • Provide prescribed details and upload documents
    • Pay the fee and submit
    • Download and take a printout for future reference

    More lucknow News  

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 16:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 25, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X