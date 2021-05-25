Keep youself updated with latestLucknow News
UPSSSC PET 2021 notification out; registration open till June 21
Lucknow
New Delhi, May 25: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Servaice Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Lucknow has released a notification for UP Preliminary Examination Test (PET) 2021. Interested candidates can register online for UP PET 2021 before 21 June 2021 on official website.
UP PET Dates to remember
Starting Date of Online Application: 25 May 2021
Last Date of Online Application: 21 June 2021
UP PET Date to be announced later
UPSSSC PET Vacancy Details: Group C Posts
UP PET Educational Qualification
Candidate must have passed Class 10th from a recognised board.
Intermediate, Bachelor's and Post-Graduation ben kept as an optional qualification.
UP PET Age Limit: 18 to 40 years
How to register for PET 2021
- Go to UPPSC website uppsc.up.nic.in
- Choose "Click here to Apply Advt. no.- 01-Exam/2021, Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)]-2021."
- Click on "Apply" against "PRELIMINARY ELIGIBILITY TEST (PET)"
- Select "Candidate Registration"
- Provide prescribed details and upload documents
- Pay the fee and submit
- Download and take a printout for future reference
Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 16:07 [IST]