UPSSSC PET 2021 notification out; registration open till June 21

New Delhi, May 25: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Servaice Selection Commission (UPSSSC), Lucknow has released a notification for UP Preliminary Examination Test (PET) 2021. Interested candidates can register online for UP PET 2021 before 21 June 2021 on official website.

UP PET Dates to remember

Starting Date of Online Application: 25 May 2021

Last Date of Online Application: 21 June 2021

UP PET Date to be announced later

UPSSSC PET Vacancy Details: Group C Posts

UP PET Educational Qualification

Candidate must have passed Class 10th from a recognised board.

Intermediate, Bachelor's and Post-Graduation ben kept as an optional qualification.

UP PET Age Limit: 18 to 40 years

How to register for PET 2021

Go to UPPSC website uppsc.up.nic.in

Choose "Click here to Apply Advt. no.- 01-Exam/2021, Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)]-2021."

Click on "Apply" against "PRELIMINARY ELIGIBILITY TEST (PET)"

Select "Candidate Registration"

Provide prescribed details and upload documents

Pay the fee and submit

Download and take a printout for future reference

