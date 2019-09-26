  • search
    UPPSC recruitment 2019 notification for 48 jobs in Unani Colleges out; Apply online Unani college

    Lucknow, Sep 26: UPPSC recruitment 2019 for Unani college jobs has begun and 48 vacancies for Unani Medical Officer, Lecturer and other vacancies in UP govt Unani colleges have been announced. UP govt unani college jobs apply online last date is October 24, 2019. UPPSC recruitment notification download link for these UP govt Unani college jobs is given below.

    UP govt unani college jobs notification and vacancy details have been released on official website. The notification for these UPPSC jobs has also been published in the Employment News and available in the "All Notifications/Advertisements" in the official website.

    Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission or UPPSC has invited applications for the Medical Officer, Lecturer, Assistant Director, Reader, Professor, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Lecturer "Shalya Tantra"and other posts on uppsc.up.nic.in.

    UPPSC recruitment notification download link, UP govt unani college jobs details:

    • Assistant Director (Sericulture): 02 Posts
    • Assistant Engineer (Civil): 04 Posts
    • Lecturer "Shalya Tantra": 01 Post
    • Principal: 01 Post
    • Reader Niswan Wa kabalat: 01 Post
    • Medical Officer: 18 Posts
    • Lecturer in Government Unani Medical Colleges of the State: 02 Posts
    • Reader Ilmul Atfal in Government Unani Medical Colleges: 01 Post
    • Lecturer in Government Unani Medical Colleges: 04 Posts
    • Reader Jarahat in Government Unani Medical Colleges: 01 Post
    • Professor Ilmul Saidla in Government Unani Medical Colleges: 01 Post
    • Professor Ilmul Atfal in Government unani Medical Colleges: 01 Post
    • Lecturer Munafe-Ul-Aza in Government Unani Medical Colleges: 01 Post
    • Professor Physiology in Government Homeopathic Medical Colleges: 02 Posts

    UPPSC recruitment notification download for UP govt unani college jobs: Click Here

    UP Govt Unani college job notification in Hindi: Click Here

    UPPSC recruitment 2019 apply online instructions: Click Here

    UP govt unani college jobs apply online steps:

    • Visit official website www.uppsc.up.nic.in
    • Click on "All notifications/advertisement".
    • In this page, a list of all the advertisements will be displayed.
    • Find the section corresponding to Advertisement number - 2/2019-2020
    • Click on Apply link
    • Register and pay online fee
    • Submit

    Story first published: Thursday, September 26, 2019, 8:52 [IST]
