  • search

UP: Two bike-borne men killed, one injured in road accident

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Ghaziabad, Aug 23: Two bike-borne men died and one was injured after they were hit by a speeding car on Delhi-Meerut road here, police said on Thursday.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The three men - Bodh Pal, Ram Kishan and Ajay pal - were returning home in Dabana villager after celebrating Eid when the accident occurred last night, they said.

    They were immediately rushed to a private hospital where Bodh Pal and Ram Kishan succumbed to their injuries, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Chauhan said.

    The car driver and two other passengers were taken into custody and the car was seized. They were on their way to Haridwar from Delhi, Chauhan added.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh accident

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue