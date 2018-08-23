UP: Two bike-borne men killed, one injured in road accident

Ghaziabad, Aug 23: Two bike-borne men died and one was injured after they were hit by a speeding car on Delhi-Meerut road here, police said on Thursday.

The three men - Bodh Pal, Ram Kishan and Ajay pal - were returning home in Dabana villager after celebrating Eid when the accident occurred last night, they said.

They were immediately rushed to a private hospital where Bodh Pal and Ram Kishan succumbed to their injuries, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Chauhan said.

The car driver and two other passengers were taken into custody and the car was seized. They were on their way to Haridwar from Delhi, Chauhan added.

PTI