    UP Police Constable result 2019 to be declared soon, check dates

    Lucknow, Nov 20: The UP Police Constable result 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The results are expected to be released in a day or two. The results would, however, be declared by the end of this week.

    The written exam was conducted on January 27 and January 28, 2019. Once the results are declared, those candidates selected will have to appear for the physical efficiency test and document verification. The results once declared will be available on uppbpb.gov.in.

    How to check UP Police Constable Result 2019:

    • Go to uppbpb.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

