UP Police Constable result 2019 declared, website crashes

Lucknow

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Nov 21: The UP Police Constable result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The website crashed the moment the results were declared. However the website appears to be working now and candidates can check their results.

The written exam was conducted on January 27 and January 28 2019. Those candidates selected will have to appear for the physical efficiency test and document verification. The results are available on uppbpb.gov.in.

How to check UP Police Constable Result 2019:

Go to uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout