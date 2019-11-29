UP: One dead, 12 injured as families of bride & groom spar over music at wedding venue

  • search
    Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 29: One person was killed and at least 12 others were injured in a clash between families of the bride and groom over the choice of songs being played at the wedding function in Ashokpur village under Duboulia police station area of Basti district, police said on Friday.

    There was a clash between members of the 'baraat' or wedding procession and the bride's relatives during the 'dwar puja' ceremony over playing a particular song on the DJ on Thursday night, police said.

    Verbal arguments turned ugly when bricks and sticks were used during the ensuing scuffle between the two sides leaving 12 people injured including the groom Beer Bahadur Nishad, groom's father Ram Subhag and maternal uncle Phirtu Nishad.

    The police rushed the injured to Kaptanganj CHC Hospital from where Phirtu Nishad, who was seriously injured, was referred to Lucknow. He succumbed to his injuries on the way, police said. Two people have been arrested after registering a case, police said, adding that the 'baraat' returned without the wedding taking place.

