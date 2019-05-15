UP: NCW asks DGP to enforce a ban on sale of acid in the state
New Delhi, May 15: The National Commission for Women (NCW) Wednesday asked Uttar Pradesh DGP O P Singh to enforce a ban on the sale of acid while noting that it is "disturbed" by the rise in incidents of acid attacks in the state.
Quoting a media report, the NCW said a 22-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with acid by her two brothers who later dumped her in Kot village in Greater Noida's Dadri on May 9.
In a letter to Singh, the commission also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter. The NCW said its team would visit the victim soon.
[NCW sends notice to Rahul Gandhi over misogynistic remarks]
"Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that action be taken to enforce the ban on the sale of acid in the state and a detailed action taken report in the matter may be sent to the Commission at an early date," NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said.
PTI
-
10,52,171MALE
-
8,97,785FEMALE
-
N/ATRANSGENDER