UP: Missing farmer found dead in his field

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 13: A farmer, who had gone missing from Baruki village near Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in his field on Tuesday (November 13).

The police today said that the deceased farmer, Satbir, had gone to irrigate his field on Monday (November 12) but did not return home. After a search, his body was found in his field, Circle officer, Bhopa police station, Ram Mohan Sharma said, as per a PTI report.

The cause of his death is not known yet, he added. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the matter is being probed, Sharma said.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs