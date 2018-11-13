  • search

UP: Missing farmer found dead in his field

By
    Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 13: A farmer, who had gone missing from Baruki village near Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in his field on Tuesday (November 13).

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The police today said that the deceased farmer, Satbir, had gone to irrigate his field on Monday (November 12) but did not return home. After a search, his body was found in his field, Circle officer, Bhopa police station, Ram Mohan Sharma said, as per a PTI report.

    The cause of his death is not known yet, he added. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the matter is being probed, Sharma said.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 19:23 [IST]
