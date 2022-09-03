UP man posts wife’s obscene pics on FB to get more followers

Lucknow

oi-Nitesh Jha

By Nitesh Jha

Lucknow, Sep 03: In a bizarre incident, a 28-year-old man of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district uploaded his wife's objectionable picture on Facebook to get more social media followers.

The man was booked on Friday after his wife filed a complaint against him, according to a report published in The Times of India.

The matter drew attention when his wife, 26, filed a complaint against the man, after which the police got the man's Facebook account deleted, the report said.

In her complaint, the woman said her husband lives in Delhi's Uttam Nagar and during a video call with her, he recorded an explicit video of her taking bath and uploaded it on Facebook to get more followers on social media.

The woman, angry over her husband's act, said, "My husband is a social media addict but I could never imagine that he would go to such extreme lengths in a bid to increase his followers on social media." She also added that she asked him to delete the pictures but he refused to do so.

She said, "I want strict action to be taken against my husband. He needs to be arrested and sent to jail."

A complaint was filed at Jasrana police station under Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008.

As per the report, the Station House Officer (SHO) AP Singh said, " The link of the Facebook profile, used to upload obscene photographs of the woman, was sent to the cyber cell. After that, the account was deleted."

The Superintendent of police Ranvijay Singh said that the couple will soon be summoned to the police station to record their statements.