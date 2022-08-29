YouTube
  • search
Trending Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    UP: Man dies, brother injured in accident

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Sultanpur, Aug 29: A 27-year-old man was killed on the spot and his brother sustained injuries as their car was hit by a truck here, police said on Monday.

    The accident took place near Saurmau village on Sunday night, they said.

    UP: Man dies, brother injured in accident

    Biker dies in a road accident in north DelhiBiker dies in a road accident in north Delhi

    Deceased Kaustubh used to work in Bengaluru and had come home on a holiday. After watching the India-Pakistan T-20 cricket match, he had gone out with his brother Kartikey, who was injured in the accident and is being treated at a trauma centre in Lucknow, in-charge of Kotwali Dehat police station Shivakant Tiwari said.

    Comments

    More lucknow News  

    Read more about:

    man killed accident police uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Monday, August 29, 2022, 15:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X