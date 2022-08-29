UP: Man dies, brother injured in accident

Lucknow

Sultanpur, Aug 29: A 27-year-old man was killed on the spot and his brother sustained injuries as their car was hit by a truck here, police said on Monday.

The accident took place near Saurmau village on Sunday night, they said.

Deceased Kaustubh used to work in Bengaluru and had come home on a holiday. After watching the India-Pakistan T-20 cricket match, he had gone out with his brother Kartikey, who was injured in the accident and is being treated at a trauma centre in Lucknow, in-charge of Kotwali Dehat police station Shivakant Tiwari said.

