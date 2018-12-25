UP: Man arrested for raping 15-year-old girl at gunpoint

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 25: A man who allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has been arrested after a court order.

Suhail, who allegedly raped the girl in June, has been arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police arrested Suhail on Monday for raping the girl in Rarkali village under Bhopa police station area in Muzaffarnagar district on gunpoint in June, according to the complaint filed by the girl.

A case under IPC Section 376 (punishment for rape) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against him, police said.

