  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    UP: Man arrested for raping 15-year-old girl at gunpoint

    By
    |

    Muzaffarnagar, Dec 25: A man who allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has been arrested after a court order.

    Suhail, who allegedly raped the girl in June, has been arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

    UP: Man arrested for raping 15-year-old girl at gunpoint
    Representational Image

    Police arrested Suhail on Monday for raping the girl in Rarkali village under Bhopa police station area in Muzaffarnagar district on gunpoint in June, according to the complaint filed by the girl.

    Also Read | Man who raped, had unnatural sex and killed his own daughter sent to gallows

    A case under IPC Section 376 (punishment for rape) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against him, police said.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    More lucknow NewsView All

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh rape lucknow arrest

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 25, 2018, 13:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue