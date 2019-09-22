UP jobs: UPSSC Recruitment 2019: 905 vacancies, how to apply for ARO, ASO

Lucknow

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Sep 22: The UPSSC Recruitment 2019 process has begun. More details are available on the official website.

Applications have been invited for 904 job vacancies for the posts of ARO, ASO. The last date to file the applications are October 9 20119 and the last date to make corrections in the form is October 16 2019.

Candidates should also hold a 'G' degree in Mathematics, Commerce, Mathematical Statistics, Statistics or Economics to be eligible to apply for the posts of ARO and ASO. The application fee is Rs 185 for General category candidates. For Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students, the application fee is Rs 95. For differently-abled students it is Rs 25. More details are available on upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSC Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Go to upsssc.gov.in

Find notification/advertisements link

You will be re-directed to a new page

Click on apply

Enter required details

Submit

Submit application

Take a printout