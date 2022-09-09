YouTube
  • search
Trending Queen Elizabeth II Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    UP: Fire in a shop in Shamli kills one

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Muzaffarnagar, Sep 9: A 35-year-old woman was charred to death in a fire at a shop in Shamli district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

    The incident happened in Bhesani Islampur village around 2 am, local Thanbhawan police station SHO Anil Kumar said.

    UP: Fire in a shop in Shamli kills one

    The victim, Farida, was sleeping in the shop while her husband Sajid was in the upper storey when the fire broke out, he said, adding that the man has been detained for questioning.

    Villagers tried to douse the fire, the police said, adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

    Sajid claimed that the fire broke out in his grocery shop due to an electrical short-circuit, they said.

    Comments

    More lucknow News  

    Read more about:

    woman death uttar pradesh fire

    Story first published: Friday, September 9, 2022, 13:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X