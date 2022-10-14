UP deputy CM's convoy collides with police jeep; 6 cops injured

UP minister’s son allegedly rams car into restaurant for not being served food

Lucknow, Oct 14: An ambulance, which was part of Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak's carcade, collided with a police jeep in Sitapur on Friday following which six policemen were reported injured. Meanwhile, the deputy chief minister was reported to be safe and unhurt.

Six cops sustained injury along with 1-2 people of medical staff who were sitting in the ambulance. The accident happened when an ambulance of the deputy CM carcade hit a police jeep in Sitapur.

All are out of danger and are stable. Deputy CM is also safe and has left for his program: Dr Rajiv Dixit, ASP, North Sitapur — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 14, 2022

The deputy CM was heading to Lakhimpur Kheri from Lucknow for a programme by car. On his way, a police vehicle and an ambulance, part of the convoy collided, injuring 1-2 people of medical staff and 6 police personnel, said Dr Rajiv Dixit, ASP, North Sitapur, reported by ANI.

The ASP also said that the deputy cm was safe and others were out of danger, adding that the deputy CM left to attend the programme.

The accident took place near Nankari Pulia under Korwali police station limits.

Story first published: Friday, October 14, 2022, 15:26 [IST]