    UP DELEd 2019 result: DELEd first semester result date out; How to check

    Lucknow, Apr 27: UP Deled results 2019 for the first semester examination is likely to be declared by Monday, April 29, 2019, on official website.

    Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education or UP D.El.Ed is a two-year professional mandatory course for all those aspirants who wish to teach in government aided and private colleges and institutions in the Uttar Pradesh.

    UP DELEd 2019 result

    UP DELEd 2019 result would be declared on the the official website- updeledinfo.in.

    How to check UP.D.EL.ED first semester result 2019:

    • Visit official website updeledinfo.in
    • After declaration of result, a link will become active which would say, "Click Here for DElEd first semester result 2019".
    • Login with your registration number.
    • Check merit list or state rank
    • Download and take a print out for further reference

    UP BTC D.El.Ed first semester back exam result would also be declared soon. Direct link to check UP BTC D.El.Ed first semester back exam result - Click Here.

