UP CM Yogi issues guidelines ahead of festivals

Lucknow, 17: Ahead of Diwali and Chhath falling this month, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting of senior state officials on Sunday and issued a series of guidelines for peaceful and harmonious festive season.

The UP CM instructed the officials that the shops and warehouses selling crackers should be set up away from populated areas and also said senior officials to lead if any untoward incidents happens.

The CMO in a Twitter post said, "Necessary efforts should be made to ensure that the upcoming festivals are held in peace and harmony. Keeping in mind the needs of the locals, necessary measures must be taken." He further said, "Ensure that firecracker shops and warehouses are away from the population. Where firecrackers are bought and sold, arrangements should be made for fire tenders."

The CM also underlined that there should not be any lack of civic amenities during the festivals.

For maintaining law and order during the festivals, the CM said to ensure strict law and order. He said that every evening the police force must do foot patrolling, PRV 112 should be active.

He also told officials to prepare a traffic plan according to the needs of each city and added that that people coming to the market should not be inconvenienced due to heavy traffic.

Adityanath also instructed officials that electricity supply should be kept smooth during festivals and the process of checking food items should be expedited.

Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 14:58 [IST]