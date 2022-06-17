UP Board UPMSP 10th 12th Result 2022 soon: Direct link, how to check and more details

UP Police Recruitment 2022 to begin soon: Check vacancy details

New Delhi, Jun 17: The UP Board will soon declare UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2022. The same once released will be available on the official website. The results will be declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).

This year, 51,92,689 student had registered for Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations in Uttar Pradesh and of them 47,75,749 students appeared for it. Students must note that the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 will be available online.

The UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 exams were conducted between March 24 to April 13, 2022.

UP board Class 10th, 12th results 2022 once released will be available on upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.

Full list of websites to check UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022:

results.upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

UP Board result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of UP results on upresults.nic.in.

Click on Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details

Click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page for further reference

Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 9:24 [IST]