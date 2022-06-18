UP Board class 10th Result 2022 out: Prince Patel secures first rank; Check list of toppers here

UP Board 10th, 12th exams 2022: How authorities are monitoring against cheating

New Delhi, Jun 18: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the UP Board 10th result 2022 today, June 18. Girls have outperformed boys in the Uttar Pradesh class 10th board examinations with a pass percentage of 91.69 against latter's 85.25 per cent, a UP Board official said here on Saturday.

UP Board 10th toppers 2022 list was released along with the UP Board High School Result 2022.

UP Board Class 10 Result 2022: Full Toppers List

Kanpur district's Prince Patel has topped the UP 10th board exam 2022, results of which were announced on Saturday at 2 PM.

The second and third ranks are grabbed by Sanskriti Thakur of Moradabad and Kiran Kushwaha of Kanpur respectively. While Thakur has secured 97.50 per cent to bag the second position, Kushwaha got 97.50%.

A total of 25,20,634 candidates appeared in the UP Board's high school examination which was conducted at 8,373 examination centres, out of which 22,22,745 candidates passed. The pass percentage of the total examinees stood at 88.18, Tiwari added.

UP Board Class 10 Result 2022: Top 3 Best-performing Districts

Gautam Budha Nagar (Noida)

Etawah

Amethi

Students can check their UP Board Result 2022 for class 10th and 12th results using their board exam roll number and school code.

This year, 51,92,689 student had registered for Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations in Uttar Pradesh and of them 47,75,749 students appeared for it. Students must note that the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 will be available online.

The UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 exams were conducted between March 24 to April 13, 2022.

UP board Class 10th, 12th results 2022 were available on upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.

This year, the UPMSP conducted the UP board exam 2022 with 30% reduced syllabus for both classes. However, a few questions were asked from the deleted portion, for which students will be awarded bonus marks.

UP Board Result 2022: List of Websites to Check Score of 10th, 12th Result 2022:

results.upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

UP Board result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of UP results on upresults.nic.in.

Go to the homepage and click on "UP Board 12th Result 2022″ or UP Board 10th Result 2022"

Enter the login details

Click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page for further reference