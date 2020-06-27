  • search
    UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 declared; How to check

    Lucknow, June 27: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Yadav has declared the UP Board class 10th and 12th results today. The results are now available on the official website.

    UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: Results to be out shortly, how to check

    Students are advised not to panic if the UPMSP board official wesbite takes time to load due to traffic soon after the announcement of 10 and 12th UP Board result.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted a good luck tweet for the lakhs of students and urged students to take their UP Board results as a medium of self-analysis and accept the outcome.

    Over 56.11 lakh students appeared in the class 10 and 12 exams this year, with 30.24 lakh students (30,24,632) in High School and 25.86 lakh (25,86,440) students in Intermediate.

    How to check UP Class 12 Results 2020 on official website

    Visit upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

    Click on the link 'up board result' link.

    You will be redirected to a new page.

    Log-in using the roll number and school code.

    Result will appear

    Download and keep a copy with you

    How to check UP Class 12 Results 2020 on examresults.net

    • Visit examresults.net website
    • Click on UP in the list of the states or access the link directly here
    • Look for the link that says "UP Board Class 12 (Intermediate) Exam 2020"
    • Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your UP Board Class 12 Examination 2020 result

    How to check UPMSP Class 10 results via SMS

    SMS - UP10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

    SMS - UP12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

