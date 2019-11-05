  • search
Trending Odd Even Delhi Air Quality
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP: BJP leader booked for sexual harassment of woman party activist

    By PTI
    |

    Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 5: A local BJP leader has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a fellow party activist and threatening her in Budhana town of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday.

    UP: BJP leader booked for sexual harassment of woman party activist

    The incident took place on Monday, following which a case was registered against Ashish Jain, the BJP mandal vice president, Circle Officer Kushal Pal Singh told PTI.

    The woman, who is an activist of the party's Mahila Morcha, alleged in her complaint that Jain entered her house, sexually harassed her and threatened her when she opposed.

    Jain was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (criminal assault with intent to outrage modesty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 452 (house trespass) and the matter is being investigated, the CO said. PTI CORR CK

    More LUCKNOW News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh bjp woman

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue