    UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Apply for 5300 vacancies

    Lucknow, Mar 29: The UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021 has begun. More details are available on the official website.

    UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Apply for 5300 vacancies

    The Child Development Services and Nutrition Department of the UP government has sought for applications for the post of Anganwadi servant, Mini Anganwadi servant and Anganwadi assistant under UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021.

    The recruitment drive is being held to fill 5,300 vacancies. The online application process began on March 27 and the last date to apply is April 16. The minimum age to apply is 21 while the maximum is 45. Ore details are available on http://balvikasup.gov.in.

    Story first published: Monday, March 29, 2021, 9:36 [IST]
