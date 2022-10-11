YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    UP: 6 injured in clash over loud music

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Oct 11: Six people, including a policeman, were injured as members of two communities indulged in stone pelting over playing of loud music during a Durga Puja immersion procession in the Baldirai area here on Monday evening, police said.

    The incident took place in the evening when the immersion procession was passing at the time of 'azaan' from near a mosque in the Ibrahimpur area while playing DJ music, Circle Officer of Baldirai Rajaram Chaudhary said, according to a PTI report.

    UP: 6 injured in clash over loud music
    Represenational Image

    Tempers ran high and both sides indulged in stone pelting as the processionists were asked to lower the sound, he said.

    Azan on loudspeakers does not violate fundamental rights of people belonging to other religions: Karnataka HCAzan on loudspeakers does not violate fundamental rights of people belonging to other religions: Karnataka HC

    As soon as the information about the incident was received, a police team led by Mr Chaudhary reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

    At least six people, including a police constable, suffered injuries in the incident and they were taken to a Community Health Centre, the police officer said.

    A police force has been deployed in the area and the situation is under control, he said.

    District Magistrate Ravish Gupta and Superintendent of Police Somen Verma also reached the spot after the incident, Mr Chaudhary said.

    Comments

    More lucknow News  

    Read more about:

    lucknow

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 12:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X