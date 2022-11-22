YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    UP: 5 dead, 7 critical as car overturns in Lakhimpur Kheri

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Nov 22: In a fatal accident, at least five people lost their lives and seven sustained injuries when the car in which they were traveling overturned on Bhira road in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh.

    The incident took place near the railway crossing in the Palia police station area when a Xylo car with 10 people onboard lost balance and overturned into a gorge.

    UP: 5 dead, 7 critical as car overturns in Lakhimpur Kheri

    The vehicle was going from Shahjahanpur to Palia.

    48 Vehicles damaged in major accident on Pune-Bengaluru highway; Several injured48 Vehicles damaged in major accident on Pune-Bengaluru highway; Several injured

    Five people died on the spot, while others were critically injured.

    Lakhimpur Kheri SP Sanjeev Suman confirmed the incident.

    The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment.

    Comments

    More lucknow News  

    Read more about:

    accident death injured uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 11:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X