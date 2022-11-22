UP: 5 dead, 7 critical as car overturns in Lakhimpur Kheri

Shoaib open fires in UP university after trying to start conversation with girls; arrested

oi-Nitesh Jha

Lucknow, Nov 22: In a fatal accident, at least five people lost their lives and seven sustained injuries when the car in which they were traveling overturned on Bhira road in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place near the railway crossing in the Palia police station area when a Xylo car with 10 people onboard lost balance and overturned into a gorge.

Uttar Pradesh | Five people died after their four-wheeler overturned on Bhira road in Lakhimpur Kheri. The injured have been admitted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/yHjK76aDZK — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 22, 2022

The vehicle was going from Shahjahanpur to Palia.

Five people died on the spot, while others were critically injured.

Lakhimpur Kheri SP Sanjeev Suman confirmed the incident.

The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 11:10 [IST]