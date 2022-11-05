YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    UP: 4 dead, 4 severely injured in road accident on Yamuna Expressway

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mathura, Nov 05: In a fatal road accident, four people reportedly died and four others sustained severe injuries on the Yamuna Expressway in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday night.

    The accident took place on Milestone 87 of the Yamuna Expressway under the Surir Police Station area in Mathura, according to an ANI report.

    UP: 4 dead, 4 severely injured in road accident on Yamuna Expressway

    Following the accident, all the injured were rushed to Mathura district hospital.

    MP: 5 killed, 3 injured in road accident in MorenaMP: 5 killed, 3 injured in road accident in Morena

    The police said that four people died and four others were severely injured after 2 cars met with an accident on Milestone 87 of the Yamuna Expressway under the Surir Police Station area in Mathura.

    "Local police reached the spot and the injured were taken to Mathura district hospital," said police.

    Further details are awaited.

    Comments

    More lucknow News  

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh road accident death injured yamuna expressway

    Story first published: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 10:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X