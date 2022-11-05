UP: 4 dead, 4 severely injured in road accident on Yamuna Expressway

Modernisation of police force helped in controlling crime in UP: CM Yogi

Mathura, Nov 05: In a fatal road accident, four people reportedly died and four others sustained severe injuries on the Yamuna Expressway in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday night.

The accident took place on Milestone 87 of the Yamuna Expressway under the Surir Police Station area in Mathura, according to an ANI report.

Following the accident, all the injured were rushed to Mathura district hospital.

UP | 4 people died and four others were severely injured after 2 cars met with an accident on Milestone 87 of Yamuna Expressway under Surir Police Station area in Mathura. Local police reached the spot and the injured were taken to Mathura district hospital: Mathura Police pic.twitter.com/FnR4GgiMnh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 4, 2022

The police said that four people died and four others were severely injured after 2 cars met with an accident on Milestone 87 of the Yamuna Expressway under the Surir Police Station area in Mathura.

"Local police reached the spot and the injured were taken to Mathura district hospital," said police.

Further details are awaited.

Story first published: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 10:25 [IST]