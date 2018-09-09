UP: 19 injured after minibus collides with truck

Maharajganj (UP), Sep 9: Nineteen people were injured, three seriously, after a mini bus they were travelling in collided with a truck at Nichlual area here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at around 11 am on Nichlual-Thothibari road when the mini bus was on its way to Maharajganj, they said.

The bus collided head-on with the truck after the driver lost control over the vehicle due to some mechanical failure and went on the wrong side of the road, Superintendent of Police RP Singh said.

The injured were rushed to the hospital, where the condition of the three was serious.

PTI