  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Unmarried couple commits suicide by hanging from tree over parents' disapproval

    By
    |

    Banda (UP), Dec 18: An unmarried couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree in Tindwari area, police said on Wednesday.

    Unmarried couple commits suicide by hanging from tree over parents disapproval
    Representational Image

    The incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon, when dead bodies of a 22-year-old youth and a 15-year-old was found hanging from a tree, Tindwari Station House Officer Neeraj Kumar Singh said.

    Delhi: 3 of a family found hanging at home in IIT campus

    During investigation, villagers told police that both of them were in love but their relationship was not approved by their family members. Probe is on and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

    More LUCKNOW News

    Read more about:

    suicide hanging lucknow

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue