Unmarried couple commits suicide by hanging from tree over parents' disapproval

Banda (UP), Dec 18: An unmarried couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree in Tindwari area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon, when dead bodies of a 22-year-old youth and a 15-year-old was found hanging from a tree, Tindwari Station House Officer Neeraj Kumar Singh said.

During investigation, villagers told police that both of them were in love but their relationship was not approved by their family members. Probe is on and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.