    Truck accident in UP kills 3, injures 2

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Baghpat, Sep 6: Three persons were killed and two others were injured after a truck ran over them on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Badagaon, police said on Tuesday.

    The deceased were sleeping outside another truck when the incident occurred.

    Two persons died on the spot, while another died in the hospital. The injured are currently undergoing treatment.

    The police have sent the victims' bodies for post-mortem.

    Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun told PTI that the five were travelling to Punjab from Sambhal district in a truck laden with wooden chairs.

    The driver was sleeping in the cabin and the others outside when the truck was hit by another truck at 5.15 am, he said.

    The police are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 6, 2022, 12:08 [IST]
    X