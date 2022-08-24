Salman Khan’s doppelganger Azam Ansari lands in trouble for making video on railway track

UP: 2 cousin sisters kill self after being scolded by brother

Lucknow

Lucknow, Aug 24: Salman Khan's doppelganger Azam Ansari has landed in trouble after making an Instagram reel on the railway tracks.

Now, Railway Protection Force (RPF) has filed a case against Azam Ansari for filming the video on the railway track and he is likely to be arrested soon.

The case has been registered against the accused under sections 147, 145 and 167 of the Railway Act and the accused will be arrested, Inspector Suresh Kumar of RPF Lucknow told ANI.

"A case under railway act 147 (If any person enters upon or into any part of a railway without lawful authority), 145 (Drunkenness or nuisance. -If any person in any railway carriage or upon any part of a railway) and 167 (Prohibition of smoking in train) has been lodged in the matter against Azam Ansari," the news agency quoted him as saying.

In the Instagram video, Azam, a fan of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, walks on the railway tracks in half-naked in Daliganj.

The clip was created on Salman Khan's hit track 'Tere Naam Humne Kiya Hai.'

It may be recalled that a case was registered in Thakurganj police station for making the reel and disrupting the peace by gathering crowd at Ghantaghar.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 14:50 [IST]