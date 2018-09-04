Roddents do a 'Mission Impossible'; Police taken for a ride

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 3: The police and bank officials of Indian bank in Shamli district were taken for a ride when the buglar alarm went off on Monday (Sep 3). Upon further inspection the police concluded that there was no robbery attempt but the real culprits were the rats.

The rats inside the bank had accidentally set off the burgalry alarm. As it was a holiday to the bank on the account of Janmashtami, no employees were present inside the bank. As soon as the alarm went off, the local residents informed the branch manager and the police who immediately rushed to the spot.

Nothing suspicious was found in the bank, barring some rats running around near the alarm system Circle Officer Ashok Kumar said.

PTI