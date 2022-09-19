YouTube
    Remain alert about minor incidents, act swiftly: Yogi to officials

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Sep 19: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed police and other government officials to remain alert about minor incidents and act swiftly so that they do not assume any serious proportion.

    Chairing a law and order video conference and meeting late Sunday, CM Adityanath also said the state government has a zero tolerance policy towards crime and criminals, and it should be strictly adhered to, according to an official statement.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

    He also directed that the police force should conduct foot patrolling, and the PRV-112 should remain active, the Uttar Pradesh government's statement read.

    The police should remain sensitive towards the safety of women and children, he said, according to news agency PTI.

    Strict action should be taken in incidents of crime against women, and the criminal should not be spared, CM Adityanath directed.

    Strict action should continue against the drug mafia and those indulging in trade of illicit liquor.

    He directed that strict action should be initiated against those misusing the social media.

    Story first published: Monday, September 19, 2022, 6:50 [IST]
