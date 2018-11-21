  • search

Probe ordered against civil defence officers in Prayagraj

    Lucknow, Nov 21: IG Civil Defencehas ordered probe after a video of civil defence officers dancing in an inebriated state in Prayagraj went viral. The civil defence officers are in Prayagraj as part of training for 2019 Kumbh mela.

    DG Civil Defense, JL Tripathi, took cognizance of the incident of officers dancing on duty in an inebriated state. He directed IG Civil Defense Amitabh Thakur to investigate the matter.

    Amitabh Thakur, who is investigating the matter, told local media that the investigation is underway and action will be taken against officials.

    The incident has surfaced amid the state government is more concerned about arrangment and law and order in Parayagraj. The much-anticipated Ardh Kumbh Mela in 2019 in Prayagraj, erstwhile Allahabad, will witness a large number of Hindu devotees and sages gather in the city.

    Pontoon bridge

    Workers construct a pontoon bridge over River Ganga for upcoming Kumbh Mela 2019, in Allahabad, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.

    mock drill

    A firefighter carries out rescue work during a mock drill organised as part of preparedness for upcoming Kumbh Mela at Sangam, in Allahabad, Monday, November 5, 2018.

    Under construction

    Workers construct a pontoon bridge over River Ganga for upcoming Kumbh Mela 2019, in Allahabad, Tuesday, Oct 30, 2018.

    Mural painting

    A sadhu walks past a mural painting created as a part of the ongoing project 'Paint my City' for the upcoming Kumbh Mela festival, in Allahabad, Tuesday, Oct 30, 2018.

    Photo Courtesy: PTI Photos

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 10:35 [IST]
