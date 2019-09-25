Pay hike for government employees: UP to give renumeration for UPUMS staff

Lucknow

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Sep 25: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to give remuneration to the staff of the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS), Saifai on par with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The decision to this effect was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. There are four medical institutions-- Sanjay Gandhi PGI, Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, King George's Medical University (KGMU) and UPUMS, which the government considered on par with AIIMS, Principal Secretary Medical Education Rajneesh Dubey said.

While the other three institutions were getting salary and allowances on par with AIIMS, UPUMS too will now get the same benefit.

He said that 200 doctors, 1200 employees and 250 residents will be benefited with the government decision and it will put an additional burden of Rs. 15 crore per year on state exchequer.

In another decision, the state cabinet approved various land and other issues to start satellite campus of KGMU in Balrampur district named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Initially, Rs. 85 crore will be spent on setting up of 300-bedded hospital, he said.