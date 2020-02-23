  • search
    Missing 6-year-old girl found dead near dargah in UP's Bahraich

    By PTI
    Bahraich (UP), Feb 23: A six-year-old missing girl was found dead on Sunday from bushes near a dargah in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, police said.

    Missing 6-year-old girl found dead near dargah in UPs Bahraich
    Representational Image

    Hashmeen (6) had gone missing on Saturday night after her family paid a visit to Sayed Salar Masood Ghazi dargah, they said.

    The parents lodged a missing complaint and she was found dead the following morning. The body has been sent for a post mortem, police added. A probe is on and no arrests have been made so far.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 15:51 [IST]
