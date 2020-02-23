Missing 6-year-old girl found dead near dargah in UP's Bahraich

Lucknow

Bahraich (UP), Feb 23: A six-year-old missing girl was found dead on Sunday from bushes near a dargah in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, police said.

Hashmeen (6) had gone missing on Saturday night after her family paid a visit to Sayed Salar Masood Ghazi dargah, they said.

The parents lodged a missing complaint and she was found dead the following morning. The body has been sent for a post mortem, police added. A probe is on and no arrests have been made so far.