Meerut: 2 feared dead as boat capsizes in Ganga
Lucknow
Meerut, Oct 18: Two people were feared drowned when a boat with around 15 people on board capsized in river Ganga here on Tuesday morning, officials said.
The incident occurred in Hastinapur area when the boat collided with a pillar, owing to the fast current in the river, and overturned, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said.
The boat was on its way to Bijnor, he said.
National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel have undertaken the rescue work, officials said.
Eleven people were rescued by a steamer boat that was passing through the area, he said.
The SSP said the search operation is underway.
Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 16:30 [IST]