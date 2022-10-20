Medical and engineering colleges in UP to have Hindi textbooks from next academic year
Lucknow, Oct 20: After Madhya Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to introduce Hindi language textbooks for medical and engineering courses in state colleges.
Students would be able to pursue MBBS courses in Hindi in the next academic year in all the colleges and universities in Uttar Pradesh.
Making the announcement on Twitter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted: "Some medical and engineering books in Uttar Pradesh have been translated into Hindi. From the next academic year, the courses of these subjects will be available in the universities and colleges of the state to be studied in Hindi also".
उत्तर प्रदेश में मेडिकल और इंजीनियरिंग की कुछ पुस्तकों का हिंदी में अनुवाद कर दिया गया है।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 15, 2022
आगामी वर्ष से प्रदेश के विश्वविद्यालयों और महाविद्यालयों में इन विषयों के पाठ्यक्रम हिंदी में भी पढ़ने के लिए मिलेंगे।
In a first, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for the first year students of MBBS course as part of the ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in the Hindi language.
Launch of Hindi version of MBBS course books will bring positive change in country: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the initiative and said this will bring a very big positive change in the country.
''This beginning in the field of medical education is going to bring a big positive change in the country,'' said PM Modi.