  • search
Trending Budget 2020 Nirbhaya Coronavirus Explainers
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man walks with wife's severed head for 1.5 km to police station

    By
    |

    Barabanki, Feb 02: In a horrifying incident, a man on Saturday decapitated his wife and walked with her severed head for almost one and half kilometres before he was arrested.

    Police identified the accused as Akhikesh Rawat (30) of Bahadurpur village. They said that Rawat was married almost two years ago and had a daughter, who had died due to illness.

    Man walks with wifes severed head for 1.5 km to police station
    Representational Image

    "On Saturday afternoon, Rawat had a quarrel with his wife Rajani (25). He dragged his wife out of his house, and killed her using a sharp-edged weapon. "After killing her, he took the severed head and started walking towards Jahangirabad police station," a police official said.

    Man confesses to murder on live tv programme like 'Joker's’ Arthur

    According to the police, he walked for almost one and half kilometres, and was moving towards Jahangirabad police station when he was arrested near Kadirpur village.

    "The case will be thoroughly probed," Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaturvedi said.

    More LUCKNOW News

    Read more about:

    crime against women lucknow murder

    Story first published: Sunday, February 2, 2020, 11:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X