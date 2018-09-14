  • search

Man kills wife, shoots himself dead

By PTI
    Muzaffarnagar, Sep 14: A 26-year-old man killed his wife before committing suicide here on Friday (Sep 14), police said.Waseem (26) killed his wife, Roshanara (23), who used to run a gymnasium, before shooting himself dead, they added.

    Representational photo
    The incident took place in the gym, located in the Amba Vihar locality under the Kotwali police station. According to Circle Officer Harish Bhadoria, on getting information, the police rushed to the spot, broke open the door of the gym and recovered the bodies as well as the sharp weapon used to kill Roshanara.

    The bodies were sent for post-mortem, Bhadoria said, adding that a probe was launched into the incident.

