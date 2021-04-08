YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lucknow: All educational institute barring medical ones shut

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Apr 08: In a bid to effectively control the spread of coronavirus infection in the district, the Lucknow administration on Wednesday ordered the closure of all educational institutes, barring those imparting medical education.

    Lucknow: All educational institute barring medical ones shut

    All government and non-government schools, colleges, coaching institutes and other educational institutes, barring medical, nursing and para-medical ones will remain closed till April 15, Lucknow's District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash in a statement on Wednesday.

    He, however, said examinations including the practical examinations, will be allowed in recognised educational institutes with strict adherence to the anti-Covid protocol.

    More LUCKNOW News

    Read more about:

    lucknow

    Story first published: Thursday, April 8, 2021, 14:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 8, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X