Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case: Court adjourns hearing of review plea to Oct 3

Lucknow

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Sep 13: Mathura court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on a revision petition related to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute to October 3.

Petitioners have demanded the removal of Shahi Idgah from the disputed place and handover the entire land to the Hindus.

The suit was filed by the principal deity of Thakur Keshav Dev Temple Mathura, Delhi-resident Jai Bhagwan Goel, Dharma Raksha Sangh president Saurabh Gaur, and advocates Rajendra Maheshwari and Mahendra Pratap Singh.

The Intezamia Committee of Shahi Masjid Idgah, Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan are defendants in the suit in the court of civil judge senior division Mathura.

Status quo sought on Mosque premises in Krishna Janmabhoomi case

Rajendra Maheshwari, who is a plaintiff as well counsel in the suit, said that during hearing on July 21, civil judge senior division Jyoti Singh had ordered to hear the maintainability of the suit first, even though the petitioners' priority was for taking survey of Shahi Masjid Idgah.

On July 25, a revision application was filed in the court of district and sessions judge of Mathura by the petitioners and the notices were sent to the respondents to appear in the court on August 22.

While Intezamia Committee of Shahi Masjid Idgah, Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan appeared in the court as they had received the notice, Sunni Central Waqf Board did not appear nor it could be ascertained if the notice has been served on them.