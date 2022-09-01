YouTube
    In UP's Baghpat, elderly farmer killed over land row

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Baghpat, Sep 1: A 62-year-old farmer was killed and another was injured after their rivals opened fire at them over a land dispute, police said on Thursday.

    Tapeshwar Tyagi and Arjun Tyagi were sitting near a tubewell in their native Badagaon village here on Wednesday night when they were shot at, the police said.

    

    While Tapeshwar died on the spot, Arjun was rushed to hospital and his condition is stable, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar said.

    

    On the complaint of the victim's family, an FIR has been registered against Vishal, Babban and Ritik among others. Further investigation is underway, the SP said.

    X