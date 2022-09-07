Keep youself updated with latestLucknow News
In UP's Amethi, one injured after falling off train
Lucknow
Amethi, Sep 7: Two youths died and one sustained injuries after falling off a train near Fursatganj railway station here, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Tuesday between the Raebareli-Amethi section when the Padmavat Express was going to Delhi, Additional Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Pandey said.
Locals found the three youths on Wednesday morning and informed police, he said.
While two of them died on the spot, the injured was rushed to a hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, the ASP said.
Story first published: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 12:42 [IST]