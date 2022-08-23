In UP, ex-pradhan thrashes Dalit girl, throws her out of school over uniform

YouTube
    Bhadohi, Aug 23: A Dalit girl allegedly faced casteist slurs, was beaten up and thrown out of her school by a former village head here for not wearing uniform, police said on Tuesday.

    The accused ex-pradhan was identified as Manoj Kumar Dubey, they said. The accused is neither an officer nor a teacher, yet he goes to school every day and misbehaves with teachers and children, police said.

    Dubey on Monday questioned the girl, a class 8 student of a government school, about not wearing the uniform, Chauri police station in-charge Girija Shankar Yadav said. To this, the girl replied that she will wear it when her father buys it for her, Yadav said.

    Caught on camera: Dalit man beaten with slippers in UPCaught on camera: Dalit man beaten with slippers in UP

    Hearing this, Dubey beat-up the girl in her class, used casteist slurs against her and threw her out of the school, he said. Based on the complaint of the girl's mother, a case was registered against the accused for assault, intimidation and under the Scheduled Castes, Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Yadav said. Search is on to nab the accused, he said.

