    In Lakhimpur Kheri Dalit sisters death, 6 accused held

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lakhimpur Kheri, Sep 15: Six people were arrested on Thursday in connection with the rape and murder of two Dalit teenage sisters in Nighasan here, police said.

    The girls were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field located about a kilometre away from their house on Wednesday. Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police (SP) told reporters, "We have arrested Junaid, Sohail, Hafizur Rehman, Karimuddin, Arif and Chottu in an overnight operation."

    Six people were arrested on Thursday in connection with the rape and murder of two Dalit teenage sisters
    Image courtesy: ANI

    Junaid and Sohail were in a relationship with the two sisters, the SP said. "As per preliminary investigation, the two sisters left their home on Wednesday afternoon on the persuasion of Junaid and Sohail.

    Rahul attacks BJP over Dalit sisters deathRahul attacks BJP over Dalit sisters death

    Junaid and Sohail have confessed that they strangulated the girls after raping them," said the SP. The girls' mother had on Wednesday claimed that they were murdered.

