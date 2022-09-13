Haryana woman gang-raped in UP's Shamli, 1 arrested

38-year-old man chops off his tongue as offering to God at temple

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 13: A 48-year-old woman from Haryana's Panipat was allegedly raped by two youths in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (Shamli) Abhishek Kumar said that based on a complaint filed by the woman's family members, a case has been registered against Mohan and Rahul.

While Mohan has been arrested, Rahul is absconding, the police said.

According to the police, Rahul had called the woman on Monday and told her that her two sons, who are lodged in jail, will be released on bail.

The duo then allegedly raped and thrashed her and abandoned her in a jungle. The locals found the woman in an unconscious state, they said.

