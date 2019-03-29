Govt jobs: UPPCL jobs announced, Over 4000 vacancies; How to apply online for UPPCL jobs

Lucknow

oi-Vikas SV

Lucknow, Mar 29: UPPCL jobs have been announced and the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has 4102 vacancies of Technicians (Line) Posts. UPPCL recruitment 2019 online application process would begin from April 1, 2019 on official UPPCL website. The last date to apply for UPPCL line technicians jobs is April 30, 2019.

UPPCL application form to apply for line technicians jobs would be made available on official website www.upenergy.in and the application form would be accepted only in online mode.

Candidates who want to apply for UPPCL vacancy of Technicians (Line) Posts must have passed 10th class with Science and ITI in relevant Trades and Computer Knowledge. The tentative date of UPPCL Technicians (Line) Posts exam is the first week of May, 2019.

For complete information about UPPCL jobs; UPPCL application process and eligibility criteria for UPPCL vacancies, click on these links below:

UPPCL jobs official notification for line technician openings: Click Here

Official advertisement of UPPCL Technicians (Line) vacancies: Click Here

For information on all UPPCL jobs, UPPCL exam results and UPPCL vacancy announcements: Click Here

UPPCL line technician jobs selection process: How to apply-

UPPCL job selection will be based on online written exam or CBT.

The exam will have two sections and a total time of three hours would be given.

Information on jobs for reserved categories, UPPCL exam pattern, Application fee and how to apply online on UPPCL official website - Click Here

The application form would open on April 1, 2019, on official website www.uppcl.org

Visit www.uppcl.org .

. Click on the " Vacancy/Result " link.

" link. Now, find "APPLY ONLINE FOR THE POST OF "TECHNICIAN(LINE)" AGAINST ADVT.NO. 2/VSA//2019/TECHNICIAN(LINE)" and click on view .

. Read instructions carefully and follow.

Apply online would be available on April 1.

Click on it follow the instructions, make fee payment.

Submit in the end

Keep acknowledgement for future reference.