Dengue patient dies after fruit juice transfused instead of platelets

Woman, her daughter-in-law killed in a bike-truck crash in Ballia

4 policemen suspended for framing youth in false drug case

This Diwali, UP CM Yogi asks govt employees to celebrate festival with needy, deprived families

Man booked for rape of 12-year-old after video of injured girl surfaces on internet

Couple commits suicide over family dispute

Lucknow

oi-PTI

Mahrajganj, Oct 26: A couple allegedly committed suicide in in Bargdwa area here on Wednesday, police said.

The bodies of Suneel Chauhan (24) and his wife Manisha Chauhan (22) were found hanging in their room in the morning, Superintendent of Police Kaustubh said.

Prima facie it has emerged that the couple committed suicide due to a family dispute.

Constable sentenced to life for instigating minor to suicide after sexual abuse

The bodies have been sent for post mortem.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 15:52 [IST]