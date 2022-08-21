India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Caught on camera: Dalit man beaten with slippers in UP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Aug 21: A Dalit youth in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar was beaten with slippers by the village head, a video of which has now gone viral.

    Caught on camera: Dalit man beaten with slippers in UP

    According to the police, Dinesh Kumar (27), a Dalit man, was beaten up by the village head of Tajpur, Shakti Mohan Gurjar and Gaje Singh, the former village head of Reta Nagla village, with slippers, who also threatened to kill him.

    Superintendent of Police (City) Arpit Vijayvargiya told reporters both the persons have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

    Viral video: How two-storey building being shifted 500 feet away to make way for expresswayViral video: How two-storey building being shifted 500 feet away to make way for expressway

    The village head, Shakti Mohan, has been arrested by the police and a search is on for the second accused, he said.

    Bhim Army workers along with the members of the Dalit community staged a sit-in outside the Chhapar police station to protest against the incident, demanding strict action against the accused.

    Comments

    More lucknow News  

    Read more about:

    viral news

    Story first published: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 15:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X