Army recruitment rally for ‘Agniveers’ begins in Fatehgarh

Lucknow, Aug 19: The first Army Recruitment rally of Uttar Pradesh for enrolment of 'Agniveers' began on Friday morning in Fatehgarh. It will continue till 08 of next month. Defence PRO central command Shantanu Pratap Singh informed AIR news that the rally covers 12 districts Bareilly, Bahraich, Balrampur, Badaun, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Shravasti and Sitapur. He said, approximately 4500 candidates appeared on the first day from three Tehsils of district Farrukhabad.

Mr. Shantanu said, that the rally is being organised with administrative support from the Rajput Regimental Centre and Sikh Light Infantry Regimental Centres along with the local administration.

AIR correspondent reports, several inspirational boards, highlighting the Agnipath scheme have been installed at important areas of Fatehgarh to motivate the youth. All candidates have already registered through the Indian Army Website

The Agniveers will be inducted to the Indian Army under multiple trades like General Duty, Clerks/Store Keeper Technical, Tradesman and Soldier Technical.

